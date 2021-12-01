Firefighters Battle Blaze at Upland Housing Development Construction Site

Firefighters Wednesday morning are battling a fire at a new housing development under construction in Upland.

The blaze is located near East 9th and 13th Avenue in San Bernardino County, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters received a call around 5:24 a.m. on Wednesday, and the 3-alarm fire was burning "multiple apartment buildings," San Bernardino firefighters said.

At least 5 structures were involved in the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Ontario Fire Department, Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisting San Bernardino in battling the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.