Firefighters in Murrieta battled a brush fire, shutting down nearby streets Monday.

The blaze was reported Monday afternoon near Jefferson Avenue and Guava Street, blocks away from Murrieta Hot Springs.

Fire crews shut down Jefferson Avenue between Guava Street and Murrieta Hot Springs road to allow emergency units to pass through safely.