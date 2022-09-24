calabasas

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire Near 101 Freeway in Calabasas

Fire crews battled a brush fire near the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Saturday.

By City News Service

LA County Fire

Firefighters in the air and on the ground were working to stop a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday.

The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Blvd., said Brian Humphrey of the LA Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the LA County Fire Department.

The county fire department reported the temperature in the vicinity was 96 degrees, with relative humidity at 18% and winds from the south- southwest at 6 mph.

Just before 2 p.m., the department tweeted: "If you fly, we can't! Please, do not fly drones near wildfires.''

Firefighters were holding the fire at six acres, Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the LACFD told City News Service.

The fire was causing traffic delays on the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway. No structures were threatened, Flores said.

