Lakeview Terrace

Firefighters Battle Brushfire in Hansen Dam Area

By City News Service

A brushfire was burning tonight in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lakeview Terrace, with 95 firefighters battling the flames on the ground and in the air.

The fire was first reported as 1/4-acre burning at 9:33 p.m. in the 10400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It was moving slowly to the east fanned by 10 mph winds, Humphrey said.

By 10:10 p.m., it escalated to greater-alarm status, although no structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, he said.

No injuries were reported either, Humphrey said.

Broadcast video showed the flames lighting up the night sky.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Lakeview Terracebrushfirehansen dam
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us