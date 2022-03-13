Firefighters Battle Brushfire in Hansen Dam Area

A brushfire was burning tonight in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lakeview Terrace, with 95 firefighters battling the flames on the ground and in the air.

The fire was first reported as 1/4-acre burning at 9:33 p.m. in the 10400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It was moving slowly to the east fanned by 10 mph winds, Humphrey said.

By 10:10 p.m., it escalated to greater-alarm status, although no structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, he said.

No injuries were reported either, Humphrey said.

Broadcast video showed the flames lighting up the night sky.