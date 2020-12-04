Firefighters Battled a Commercial Fire That Engulfed a 10,000-Square Foot Building

Firefighters waged a defensive battle against flames that engulfed a 10,000-square foot building in the City of Industry Friday night.
The fire was reported at about 8:50 p.m. at 1250 Bixby Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Commanders at the scene requested reinforcements at 8:57 p.m. in a second-alarm assignment, authorities said.
Firefighters poured water on the building from the ground and aerial ladders as they worked to protect nearby structures, authorities said.
Authorities reported at 9:10 p.m. the left front corner of the building was possibly collapsing, and they moved firefighters back from that area.
No injuries were reported.
