city of industry

Firefighters Battled a Commercial Fire That Engulfed a 10,000-Square Foot Building

Firefighters poured water on the building from the ground and aerial ladders as they worked to protect nearby structures, authorities said.

By City News Service

NBCLA

Firefighters waged a defensive battle against flames that engulfed a 10,000-square foot building in the City of Industry Friday night.

The fire was reported at about 8:50 p.m. at 1250 Bixby Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Commanders at the scene requested reinforcements at 8:57 p.m. in a second-alarm assignment, authorities said.

Firefighters poured water on the building from the ground and aerial ladders as they worked to protect nearby structures, authorities said.

Authorities reported at 9:10 p.m. the left front corner of the building was possibly collapsing, and they moved firefighters back from that area.

No injuries were reported.

California Dec 5

How to Tidy Up Your Finances Before the End of the Year

Los Angeles Dec 5

Magic Johnson Provides Financial ‘Life Raft' for Local Small Business

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

city of industryfire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us