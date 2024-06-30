Crews battle structure fire in Glendale

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a commercial building fire in Glendale.

The fire was reported at about 11:25 a.m. at the structure located near Salem Street and San Fernando Road, according to a Glendale Police Department watch commander.

The fire is located in an industrial area that runs just east of the Los Angeles River.

The fire was sending a large plume of smoke into the air that was visible in the Glendale and Burbank areas.

Officials said evacuations were made, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

