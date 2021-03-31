Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Compton

Firefighters were battling a large commercial fire that spread to multiple structures in a nearby neighborhood in Compton Wednesday.

Newschopper4 was over the firefight around 5:20 p.m., observing that the fire had spread to at least two other structures in the vicinity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The bulk of the fire appeared to be in a commercial structure near the intersection of Alameda Street and East Rosecrans Avenue.

Nearby residents seemed to be evacuating the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.