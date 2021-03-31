Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Compton

Firefighters were battling a large commercial fire that spread to multiple structures in a nearby neighborhood in Compton Wednesday.
Newschopper4 was over the firefight around 5:20 p.m., observing that the fire had spread to at least two other structures in the vicinity.
The bulk of the fire appeared to be in a commercial structure near the intersection of Alameda Street and East Rosecrans Avenue.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Nearby residents seemed to be evacuating the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.