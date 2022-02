Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a roughly 40-acre vegetation fire in Palmdale Saturday afternoon.

According to LA County Fire, the blaze had consumed 40 acres with the potential to reach up to 100 acres as of 2:34 p.m.

The fire, at East Avenue M and 50th Street East in Palmdale, does not threaten any structures. No evacuations have been ordered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.