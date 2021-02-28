Santa Ana

Firefighters Check Out Report of Odor On Empty Plane at John Wayne Airport

By City News Service

Firefighters were checking out a report of a suspicious odor Sunday reportedly coming from an airplane at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. 

“The initial crew handled it and canceled the remaining assignment (fire personnel),” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. “I haven't got the report back myself.” 

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:20 a.m. to 18601 Airport Way regarding a report of an odor coming from an unoccupied airplane at a gate at the airport, Doran said. 

Earlier Sunday, the OCFA dispelled reports that something more serious had occurred at the airport. “We have received multiple calls asking about reports of a plane crash at John Wayne Airport,” the agency tweeted. “***There has been no plane crash***.”

