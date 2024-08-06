Firefighters find body following fire in Studio City

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead following a fire in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. on the 4200 block of Colfax Avenue. There, about 36 firefighters knocked down the fire in less than 20 minutes.

After performing a search of the unit following the blaze, firefighters found a body in the structure. It is unclear if that individual died in the fire or before.

Details about the deceased, such as their age and gender, were not disclosed.

As per protocol, the LAFD arson investigators are investigating the blaze because a body was found. It is unclear what started the fire.