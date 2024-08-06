Studio City

Firefighters find body following fire in Studio City

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead following a fire in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. on the 4200 block of Colfax Avenue. There, about 36 firefighters knocked down the fire in less than 20 minutes.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After performing a search of the unit following the blaze, firefighters found a body in the structure. It is unclear if that individual died in the fire or before.

Details about the deceased, such as their age and gender, were not disclosed.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

As per protocol, the LAFD arson investigators are investigating the blaze because a body was found. It is unclear what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Studio City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us