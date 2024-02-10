Firefighters find body inside Green Meadows cannabis operation

Firefighters found the body of a man on Saturday during their search of a building where a Major Emergency fire raged and where authorities say a cannabis operation was housed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Fire crews were called at 1:17 a.m. to 832 E. Manchester Ave., between Wadsworth Avenue and South McKinley Place, where they found heavy flames engulfing the abandoned, 50 foot by 100 foot commercial building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 113 firefighters 75 minutes to put out the fire.

Humphrey said fire crews will continue their search of the severely damaged building in an effort to locate other possible victims.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other deaths or injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.