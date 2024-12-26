Downtown LA

Firefighters battling flames at vacant four-story building in downtown LA

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to a fire at a four story building in the downtown Los Angeles area on Thursday. 

The fire was reported after 11 a.m. near West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It was believed that the fire started on the fourth floor of the vacant building.

Firefighters are “deploying master streams via ladder pipes and wagon batteries on the fire engines. Crews placed ground ladders to the fire escapes to assist unhoused persons exiting the vacant structure,” the LAFD said. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us