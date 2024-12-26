Firefighters battling flames at vacant four-story building in downtown LA

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to a fire at a four story building in the downtown Los Angeles area on Thursday.

The fire was reported after 11 a.m. near West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street.

It was believed that the fire started on the fourth floor of the vacant building.

Firefighters are “deploying master streams via ladder pipes and wagon batteries on the fire engines. Crews placed ground ladders to the fire escapes to assist unhoused persons exiting the vacant structure,” the LAFD said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.