Firefighters in Harbor Gateway Discover Body in Room of House Fire

By City News Service

Firefighters discovered the body of a person in a room of a house fire they were battling Sunday in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. 

The 28 firefighters dispatched at 6:34 a.m. to the 500 block of 157th Street had the fire out within 21 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

“While firefighters were conducting an aggressive interior fire attack, crews simultaneously performed a search to determine if any victims were trapped in the structure as reported,” Stewart said. “Sadly, firefighters located a deceased person in one of the rooms.” 

The age and gender of the victim were not immediately known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

