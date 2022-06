Six members of a firefighting crew were injured in a training exercise in northern Los Angeles County.

Details about the training exercise north of Castaic were not immediately available.

Paramedics responded to Golden State Highway at Templin Highway at about 11:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One of the hospitalized victims was in critical condition and five suffered minor injuries.

They are members of a firefighting hand crew, according to the LACFD.