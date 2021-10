Firefighters on Saturday afternoon knocked down a fire in the wall of a two story apartment in Boyle Heights, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 2:26 p.m., and was extinguished just 21 minutes later at 2:47 p.m.

No one was reported injured in the fire, which was in the wall of the building and pushed smoke into the attic of "a two story center hallway apartment," according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.