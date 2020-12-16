Reseda

Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Reseda

The early morning fire damaged a home in the 19100 block of Vanowen Street.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire that tore through a home in Reseda Wednesday morning was extinguished by firefighters in just 30 minutes.

Crews responded at 3:18 a.m. to the 19100 block of Vanowen Street, east of Tampa Avenue, and found fire in a one-story home, including in the attic, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 35 firefighters attacked the flames and a knock down was called at 3:48 a.m., Prange said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

California Wildfires 2 hours ago

Deadline Looms For Bobcat, Lake Fire Victims to Apply For Disaster Loans

Fairfax 11 hours ago

One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Shooting on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

ResedafireLAFD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us