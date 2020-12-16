Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Reseda

A fire that tore through a home in Reseda Wednesday morning was extinguished by firefighters in just 30 minutes.

Crews responded at 3:18 a.m. to the 19100 block of Vanowen Street, east of Tampa Avenue, and found fire in a one-story home, including in the attic, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 35 firefighters attacked the flames and a knock down was called at 3:48 a.m., Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.