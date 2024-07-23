Firefighters make progress in Eagle Fire in Corona, full containment expected Monday

A 1,600-acre wildfire that erupted just east of Interstate 15 and south of Corona was 75% contained on Monday and no longer posing a threat to surrounding homes.

The non-injury "Eagle Fire" was reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Eagle Canyon and Cajalco roads, along the boundaries of the unincorporated community of El Cerrito, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that as of Monday, crews were making steady progress encircling the fire, which was no longer burning in the direction of homes, prompting public safety officials to cancel previously issued evacuation warnings for the area.

At the height of the blaze, 15 engine crews and six hand crews, numbering over 100 firefighters, were on the fire lines.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued throughout multiple residential zones between El Cerrito and Lake Mathews. However, all the orders were lifted by 9 p.m. Sunday, and downgraded to warnings.

Several Cal Fire air tankers and one water-dropping helicopter made a series of runs on the blaze, but were also summoned to assist with the nearby "Hawarden Fire" burning in Riverside's Hawarden Hills neighborhood on Sunday.

That blaze has since been contained after destroying or damaging more than a half-dozen homes.

There were no reports of impacts to residential properties in the vicinity of the Eagle Fire.

Full containment was expected by Monday night.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.