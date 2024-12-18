Firefighters put out multiple fires overnight in the Sherman Oaks area

Firefighters had to put out at least three fires late Tuesday night into Wednesday, including a carport fire at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex destroyed at least five cars.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a person is seen on video going up to the carport and heading toward that white car.

The person shifts around a bit, bends over, then you see a bright orange light -- come from the area where the person’s hand is.

The ring video skips two minutes and that’s when the entire carport was in flames.

A man ran out of his apartment, panicked.

The resident who shared this ring video said he showed it to arson investigations and wants to stay anonymous.

He said he now needs to figure out where to stay.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said multiple cars were on fire in the carport behind the apartment building.

At least two of the apartment units have broken windows and there is damage to the electrical panels and lines.

The video showed neighbors frantically helping each other evacuate from the uncontrollable blaze, along with their pets with only seconds to spare as those flames spread to their homes.

About 45 minutes after that fire, a large trash compactor was fully engulfed in flames less than a mile away at a World Market.

Video showed crews trying to douse the tall flames, using ladders to try and get above it. That compactor is a total loss.

An hour and a half later, just behind that World Market, a converted garage on north Columbus Avenue was fully engulfed in those bright orange flames.

Firefighters were seen sprinting with hoses down the street, trying to make sure this inferno didn’t spread to any homes.

It is not clear why someone started the fire or if it is the same person who set the other two fires overnight.