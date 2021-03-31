Firefighters Battle Flames During a Standoff at Burning Laguna Hills House

Orange County firefighters battled a blaze at a house Wednesday afternoon in Laguna Hills during a sheriff's department standoff with a person inside the home.

Deputies were called at 10:30 a.m. to 27716 Greenfield Drive for a dispute among neighbors, said Jaimee Blashaw of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Video showed deputies in position outside the burning home as firefighters sprayed water on the property.

It was not immediately clear when the fire broke out. Flames were engulfing the house's roof, and firefighters were trying to attack the blaze with hoses from a distance because of the suspect inside.

OCSDPIO- We are in unified command with @OCFA_PIO at an incident in Laguna Hills. pic.twitter.com/fkQxYigwmR — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 31, 2021

Details about what led to the standoff were not immediately available. One person was in custody early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire did not spread to nearby homes, some of which were evacuated. No injuries were reported.