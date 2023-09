Firefighters worked through the morning Thursday to protect nearby businesses from a fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Harbor Boulevard. Flames tore through the roof of the single-story building.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

We are currently on scene of a 3-alarm defensive fire in the city of Santa Ana. The call came in at 5:04 this morning and is in the 2700 block of Harbor Blvd. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/nMvxKPwtux — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 7, 2023