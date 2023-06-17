Firefighters protect Northridge business from RV fire that spread to trees

A recreational vehicle fire was knocked down Saturday in Northridge after flames spread to trees and briefly threatened a nearby commercial building.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m in the 18000 block of West Bryant Street. Firefighters prevented flames from reaching nearby buildings.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

