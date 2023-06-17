northridge

Firefighters protect Northridge business from RV fire that spread to trees

No injuries were reported and firefighters protected a nearby business from flames.

By Jonathan Lloyd

fire-engine-lafd-generic-1

A recreational vehicle fire was knocked down Saturday in Northridge after flames spread to trees and briefly threatened a nearby commercial building. 

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m in the 18000 block of West Bryant Street. Firefighters prevented flames from reaching nearby buildings. 

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

northridge
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us