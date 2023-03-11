Firefighters Put Out Greater-Alarm Blaze at Metal Processor Downtown

A team of 96 firefighters put out a blaze in a 7,000-square-foot metal processing business in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night from outside the building while protecting nearby structures.

The fire was reported at 10:17 p.m. at 826 S. Santa Fe Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange. It was out 46 minutes later at 11:03 p.m.

Smoke was showing from the rear when firefighters arrived and quickly grew to heavy flames, Prange said.

“Thankfully, this particular metal-working business did not contain some of the flammable metals like magnesium that can be a concern, but only aluminum was the main metal found inside,” he said. Once flames were mostly out, firefighters went back inside to “finish the job.”

There was a potential for hazardous chemicals and metals that could react with water inside this type of business, which led firefighters to train water on the building from outside, Prange explained.

No injuries were reported, he said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.