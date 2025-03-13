Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in vehicles during San Jacinto mudslide

Firefighters in San Jacinto sprang into action early Thursday morning after multiple mudslides trapped several vehicles.

The incident, reported at 6:06 a.m., left occupants stranded as mud and debris blocked the roadway on Soboba Road near Chabela Drive.

A Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed to the scene, successfully escorting six people to safety. Paramedics evaluated all six individuals on-site, and they were released without serious injuries.

The mudslides were triggered by a late winter storm that swept through Southern California overnight, bringing steady rainfall across the region. The powerful storm also spawned a rare tornado in Pico Rivera, adding to the severe weather impacts.

WATER RESCUE/MUDSLIDE - rpt @ 6:06 A.M. Soboba Rd. x Chabela Dr. in the @CitySanJacinto. Firefighters are on the scene of multiple mudslides across the roadway. Several vehicles were trapped with occupants inside. Swift Water Rescue Team was able to walk out six patients who were… pic.twitter.com/kYrZeAtJNh — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) March 13, 2025

Soboba Road remains closed between Chabela Drive and State/Gilman Springs Road as crews work to clear the mud and recover the stranded vehicles. Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area until cleanup efforts are complete.