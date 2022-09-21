Firefighters Rescue 13-Year-Old Blind Dog From Construction Site Hole

A 13-year-old blind dog found himself in deep trouble and a tight squeeze.
Cesar fell into a 15-foot deep, 3-foot wide hole Monday night at a construction site in Pasadena. The fire-rescue team set up a system of ropes and pulleys for the rescue operation.
Video of the 13-minute rescue shows a member of the fire-rescue team being lowered by a rope into the darkness of the hole and returning to the surface with Cesar secured to a harness.
The dog, covered in dust but in good shape, apparently wandered onto the site near his home. Cesar was returned to his owner.