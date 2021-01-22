Los Angeles

Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Home in Cypress Park

By Oscar Flores

Getty Images

A man was injured and hospitalized following a house fire late Thursday night in LA's Cypress Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of N. Maceo Street at about 11:49 p.m. and found a "one story, single family dwelling with fire showing at the back of the house," said Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews pulled a man about 50 years old from the burning home, according to Stewart. He was quickly taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesfireLAFD
