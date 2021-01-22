Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Home in Cypress Park

A man was injured and hospitalized following a house fire late Thursday night in LA's Cypress Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of N. Maceo Street at about 11:49 p.m. and found a "one story, single family dwelling with fire showing at the back of the house," said Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews pulled a man about 50 years old from the burning home, according to Stewart. He was quickly taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.