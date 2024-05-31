Jurupa Valley

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Jurupa Valley

The so-called Limonite Fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m.

By Helen Jeong

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Riverside County Fire Department were battling a brush fire Friday afternoon in Jurupa Valley. 

Fire officials said the vegetation fire started in the river bottom on Limonite Avenue near Bain Street at around 1:38 p.m.

The fire burned at least 15 acres with a slow to moderate rate of speed.

Fire officials urged people avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the fire.

