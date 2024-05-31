Firefighters respond to brush fire in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Riverside County Fire Department were battling a brush fire Friday afternoon in Jurupa Valley.
Fire officials said the vegetation fire started in the river bottom on Limonite Avenue near Bain Street at around 1:38 p.m.
The fire burned at least 15 acres with a slow to moderate rate of speed.
Fire officials urged people avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the fire.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.