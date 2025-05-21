Firefighters respond to explosion at Westlake building

A building in Westlake was evacuated Wednesday following an explosion, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

First responders were called to the 1300 block of West 4th Street just before 2:20 p.m. There, crews tended to smoke that came out of a two-story building’s attic. As a precaution, officials shut down utilities in the building as investigators determine the source of the explosion.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At least one man was significantly injured in the incident, according to LAFD. Footage from NewsChopper 4 showed emergency personnel tending to a person in a nearby ambulance.

As a result of the blast, a wall from the second-floor unit into the hallway was damaged. It’s unclear what caused the blast, but officials believe it was a gas-related explosion.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The case remains under investigation.