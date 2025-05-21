Firefighters respond to explosion at Westlake building

A building in Westlake was evacuated Wednesday following an explosion, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
First responders were called to the 1300 block of West 4th Street just before 2:20 p.m. There, crews tended to smoke that came out of a two-story building’s attic. As a precaution, officials shut down utilities in the building as investigators determine the source of the explosion.
At least one man was significantly injured in the incident, according to LAFD. Footage from NewsChopper 4 showed emergency personnel tending to a person in a nearby ambulance.
As a result of the blast, a wall from the second-floor unit into the hallway was damaged. It’s unclear what caused the blast, but officials believe it was a gas-related explosion.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
The case remains under investigation.