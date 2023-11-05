Firefighters reunite couple with daughters' ashes after losing home in Highland Fire

A couple who lost their home in the Highland Fire in Riverside County were reunited with their daughters’ ashes after firefighters saw their story on NBC4.

John and Patricia Rivera lost everything in their Aguanga home in last Monday’s fire caused by the Santa Ana winds.

“I noticed the fire coming at my house,” John Rivera told NBCLA last week. He said he and his wife were forced out of their home by the incoming flames, just barely being able to grab their dog and a few items.

Their home was destroyed, but the one thing they really wanted was their daughter, Christina’s, ashes. Christina was 38 when she died in 2019.

Because an evacuation order was in place, the Rivera couple were not allowed to go back to their home until the order was lifted. They had hope, however, that the urn would still be there.

According to Patricia, firefighters saw their story on NBC4 and it "moved them." She said firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Protection escorted them to their burned-down home, where they were able to find the urn.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire has burned 2,487 acres and was 90% contained. Full containment is expected Monday.

The fire destroyed 13 homes and damaged three.