Firefighters search for car that possible fell into lake in Irvine

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority are searching for a car that is believed to have fallen into a lake in the Woodbridge development in Irvine, Capt. Greg Barta said.

Authorities believe the car fell into a man-made lake after someone reported seeing a car drive straight off the road and into the lake at around 10 p.m. The lake is said to be only 6 feet deep.

Newschopper4 was over the scene where firefighters were seen standing near posts, where one of them was broken.

The firefighters said they have located a vehicle that wound up in the lake at East Yale Loop and West Yale Loop but are looking to see if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.