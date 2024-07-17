Firefighters stop progress of brush fire in Newbury Park

Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a vegetation fire that started in the Newbury Park area near Thousand Oaks Wednesday.

The fire started in the area of Newbury Road and Ventu Park Road at around 2:45 p.m. with the Ventura County Fire Department sending two air tankers and four dozers to put out the flames.

While few crews were able to stop the progress of the fire by 3:30 p.m., officials in the area are warning people there may experience heavy smoke and smell.

🔥BRUSH FIRE🔥 US-101 SB at Ventu Park. Slow lane of US-101, the Ventu Park on and off ramps, are CLOSED to southbound 101. And Ventu Park Rd. over the 101 is also closed. #fire #brushfire @VCFD @TOAcornNews @vcstar @kvtaspeednews @knxnews pic.twitter.com/EUCZHkTRSO — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) July 17, 2024

The brush fire caused heavy traffic along the 101 Freeway in the area.