Firefighters stop progress of brush fire in Newbury Park

Fire crews acted quickly to put out the flames in less than an hour.

By Helen Jeong

Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a vegetation fire that started in the Newbury Park area near Thousand Oaks Wednesday.

The fire started in the area of Newbury Road and Ventu Park Road at around 2:45 p.m. with the Ventura County Fire Department sending two air tankers and four dozers to put out the flames. 

While few crews were able to stop the progress of the fire by 3:30 p.m., officials in the area are warning people there may experience heavy smoke and smell.

The brush fire caused heavy traffic along the 101 Freeway in the area.

