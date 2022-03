The Ventura County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department are working to rescue a man who fell 25 feet into a trench in Bell Canyon Monday afternoon.

The victim fell into the hole at a construction site and a rope system was being deployed for extrication, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Technical Rescue Bell Cyn: @LAFD and @VCFD units able to communicate with victim down in hole. Hoist/rope system being deployed for extrication. pic.twitter.com/yA2xmYY95L — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 22, 2022