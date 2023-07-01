Firefighting robot helps quell fire that damaged South LA business

Flames towered above a South Los Angeles store early Saturday when a fire burned for more than an hour at the two-story structure.

Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of S. Broadway and 41st streets. Heavy smoke was billowing through the roof of the Best Bargain store and there were signs of possible structural collapse, forcing firefighters to battle the fire from the outside.

The department deployed used a RS3 robotic firefighting vehicle inside the building. The bright yellow robot has tracks like a tank. Hooked to a hose line, it can enter structurally compromised buildings and spray water from the inside as firefighters control the vehicle remotely from outside.

A home behind the store was not damaged.

More than 80 firefighters extinguished the flames in about 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Details about a cause were not available. Firefighters remained at the scene later Saturday morning.