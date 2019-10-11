Smoke from the Saddleridge fire has effected communities as far away as the Santa Monica Mountains and Burbank. Anthony Yanez reports for the NBC4 News at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Several wildfires smoldering in Southern California, eating up thousands of acres Friday, were fanned by high winds and red flag conditions, leading to poor air quality across the region.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory that would remain in effect through Saturday morning.

By Friday afternoon, air quality levels were described as very unhealthy, stretching from Malibu Creek State Park to Santa Monica to Pasadena.

"The South Coast AQMD’s monitor in Reseda is also showing elevated PM2.5 concentrations, which is currently resulting in Unhealthy AQI levels," a news release read.

As meteorologist Anthony Yanez explains, PM2.5 levels are hazardous, even to healthy individuals, but especially to those with asthma, or heart disease. A lot of the particles are invisible, and will embed into your lungs.

Wind speeds were expected to start out around 30 mph early Friday, and slowly diminish to 20 mph.

Many schools in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were shuttered due to poor air quality, including LAUSD schools. Due to poor air quality, LAUSD's Local District Northwest and Northeast were on early release. All athletics and after-school activities are canceled, however, after school staff will remain on campus until parents can pick up all students.

Classes at several universities, like Pepperdine and California State University Northridge were also shuttered to do unsafe air quality.

Burbank Unified School District schools, while still open, canceled outdoor activities like PE.

In Malibu, the city was offering free respiratory masks to residents at City Hall and Bluffs Park.

Tips

If you see ash or smoke, remain indoors. Close windows and doors.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run your air conditioner, but clean the filter to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

Avoid using a whole-house fan or a swamp cooler with an outside air intake.

Avoid using indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces and candles.

Do not rely on dust masks for protection. the AQMD says paper dust masks" may block large particles, but are protecting your lungs from small particles that are often found in wildfire smoke. "Disposable respirators such as N-95 or P-100 respirators can offer some protection, if they are worn properly and have a tight fit." Get more tips on masks here.

PETA was also reminding residents to bring pets indoors.

Cleaning tips from AQMD after a wildfire

If you have heart or lung problems, don’t clean ash or soot.

Avoid skin contact with the ash.

Don’t use leaf blowers. Use damp cloths and spray lightly with water. Direct ash-filled water to ground areas and away from the runoff system.

If you need to clean the ash in your home, use vacuums with HEPA filters or if possible, similar industrials ones with disposable collection filter bags. Sweeping gently with a broom is another option.

Take your car to the car wash.

Wash off toys.

Clean ash off pets.

You can view current air quality ratings here.

