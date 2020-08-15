Air Quality

Fires Cause Unhealthy Air Quality in LA's Valleys, Some Areas See Highest Levels of Ozone in a Decade

By Anthony Yanez and City News Service

Getty Images

The combination of excessive heat, ongoing wildfires and light winds will produce dangerous levels of ozone in Southern California through Monday, which means some areas could see the highest levels of ground-level ozone (smog) in a decade, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District .

Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage. 

“South Coast AQMD monitors detected one-hour ozone levels to be more than 170 parts per billion (ppb) in the Eastern San Bernardino Valley... One-hour average ozone concentrations have not exceeded 163 ppb anywhere in the South Coast Air Basin since 2009,” the AQMD said in a statement.

Smoke from fires burning near Lake Hughes and in Azusa is also causing unhealthy air quality Saturday throughout large parts of Los Angeles County.

According to the AQMD, air quality is unhealthy Saturday in the San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Pomona-Walnut Valley.

"It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy," said Muntu Davis, the county's health officer. "If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases."

The AQMD recommends limiting outdoor exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

"We are also advising day camps that are in session in smoke-impacted areas to suspend outside recreational activities, such as hiking or picnics, until conditions improve," Davis said.

