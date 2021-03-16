Ontario

Powerful Fireworks Explosion Shakes Ontario Neighborhood

At least one home was damaged in the blast and fire.

A fire is burning in an Ontario neighborhood after reports of a large explosion caused by fireworks, city officials said.

In a tweet, the city said authorities are aware of the reports and investigating. Details about the reported explosion were not immediately available. City officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a large amount of fireworks that ignited at a home.

The explosion was reported in a residential area near San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street. Video posted on social media and from NewsChopper4 showed black smoke rising over the neighborhood.

"It sounds like a firework factory over here," said one witness who drove by.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

