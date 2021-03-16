A fire is burning in an Ontario neighborhood after reports of a large explosion caused by fireworks, city officials said.

In a tweet, the city said authorities are aware of the reports and investigating. Details about the reported explosion were not immediately available. City officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a large amount of fireworks that ignited at a home.

The explosion was reported in a residential area near San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street. Video posted on social media and from NewsChopper4 showed black smoke rising over the neighborhood.

"It sounds like a firework factory over here," said one witness who drove by.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.