A fire is burning in an Ontario neighborhood after reports of a large explosion caused by fireworks, city officials said.
In a tweet, the city said authorities are aware of the reports and investigating. Details about the reported explosion were not immediately available. City officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a large amount of fireworks that ignited at a home.
The explosion was reported in a residential area near San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street. Video posted on social media and from NewsChopper4 showed black smoke rising over the neighborhood.
"It sounds like a firework factory over here," said one witness who drove by.
Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.