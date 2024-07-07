Fireworks seized and destroyed in Lake Elsinore

Authorities seized approximately 150 pounds of fireworks during a July 4 operation in the Lake Elsinore area, the sheriff's department said Sunday.

A Special Enforcement Team from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Lake Elsinore station, in collaboration with the Hazardous Devices Team, conducted the operation Thursday, which resulted in 56 citations for possession of fireworks and one criminal violation for possession with intent to distribute fireworks, the department said.

All of the fireworks seized were destroyed.

“Throughout the operation, numerous individuals were contacted, cited, and educated about the dangers of lighting illegal fireworks in their communities,” Sgt. Jarrod Meissen said.