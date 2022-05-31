First Lady Jill Biden to Deliver Keynote at Los Angeles City College Commencement

First lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address next week at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony, the school announced Tuesday.

The event at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles' Griffith Park is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 7 -- Primary Election Tuesday in California. Biden appeared at LACC in 2017 as second lady for the launch of the school's Promise Program, which offers free tuition for all new, full-time students in the Los Angeles Community College District.

“We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the First Lady of the United States will be joining us this year," LACC President Mary Gallagher said in a statement. "We love her. Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing.

"This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college."

More than 1,000 students are expected to be part of the ceremony. Class of 2020 and 2021 grads, who were part of virtual ceremonies due to the pandemic, also were invited to participate.

Located in the heart of LA, LA City College is one of the oldest and largest community colleges in the nation's most populous state. It was established in 1929 in Hollywood and now offers more than 100 vocational and professional programs.