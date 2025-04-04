First report on `Hate Incidents' released by Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations Thursday released its first-ever Hate Incident Report, showing reported non-criminal hate acts in the county grew 35%, from 609 in 2022 to 821 in 2023.

Hate incidents are non-criminal occurrences motivated by prejudice or bias against a person or group's actual or perceived identity. Such incidents can include verbal abuse, harassment and displays of offensive material.

According to the survey, reported hate incidents taking place at schools, colleges and universities rose 234% -- from 59 to 197. Incidents with white supremacist ideology increased 124% -- from 33 to 74, while Middle East conflict-related incidents grew from 2 to 45, an increase of 2,150%.

“Hate incidents can be just as traumatic for victims as hate crimes, and can perpetuate systemic inequality; so all of us must report them, not accept them as 'normal','' said Robin Toma, LACCHR executive director, in a statement. “Understanding hate incident data along with hate crime data is a crucial new dimension for effective prevention and intervention policies and action.”

The commission's 2023 Hate Crime Report, published in December 2024, revealed that hate crimes in Los Angeles County rose to their highest level in 43 years in 2023, jumping 45% from the previous year. The report found 1,350 reported hate crimes in the county two years ago, up from 930 the prior year.

That number is the highest it's been since the annual hate crime analysis began in 1980.

Although some of the incident report's findings align with those in the 2023 hate crime survey, the current study provides a more comprehensive picture of hate activity in L.A. County, according to the LACCHR.

For example, the hundreds of hate incidents analyzed in the report show a significant growth of bias-motivated activity at schools, colleges and universities, as well as hate acts related to the conflict in the Middle East and white supremacist ideology.

The report also found that:

Blacks were targeted for 52% of all racial/ethnic/national origin-motivated hate incidents, and anti-Black incidents increased 12% from 211 to 237

Incidents targeting Jewish persons spiked 153% from 66 to 167, with 90% of religious-motivated hate incidents aimed at the Jewish community

Sexual orientation incidents increased 24%, from 119 to 148. Incidents targeting gay males, lesbians and LGBT all grew

Latino/as were the second largest racially targeted group, reporting 69 hate incidents -- at 15%, and 60% of these incidents included anti-immigrant slurs

Asian Americans comprised 15% of all reported racial incidents, with a decrease from 76 to 66. Thirty-three percent of these incidents were anti-Chinese

Gender-motivated incidents increased by 53% from 36 to 55. Forty of the incidents were anti-transgender and 13 were anti-female

Disability-motivated incidents grew from 3 to 11.

The hate incident information is drawing data from law enforcement agencies, the commission's LAvsHate countywide anti-hate program, educational institutions and community-based organizations.