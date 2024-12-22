Fitness influencer dies months after being shot in West LA robbery

Fitness influencer and gym owner Miguel Angel Aguilar has died after being shot during a follow-home robbery in September, his team posted on his social media Saturday.

Aguilar, who runs the Self Made Training Facility and has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, was under intensive care following a robbery-turned-shooting at his West LA home.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones," his team wrote in a post on Instagram.

Aguilar and his wife were allegedly confronted in the driveway of their West LA home by four armed men on Sept. 13. The robbery left Aguilar and one of the suspected burglars fatally shot.

Three men from Oakland were arrested in Nothern California in connection to the shooting and robbery. The three suspects are facing charges of murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a firearm.

The three Northern California men could face life in prison if convicted, according to the LA County DA's Office.

A fitness influencer finds himself under intensive care after being shot in an attack outside a Bel Air home. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2024.