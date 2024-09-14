Fitness influencer under intensive care following shooting

Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar was shot Friday night, representatives from his team posted on his social media.

Aguilar, who runs the Self Made Training Facility and has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, is under intensive care following the violence, the post said. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

“Miguel is a beloved individual and his strength, leadership, accomplishments and resilience have inspired many,” the statement read. “We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this.”

The severity of his injuries were not clear, but the statement said Aguilar was “fighting bravely in the intensive care unit.”

Details on what led up to the shooting were not shared. It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.