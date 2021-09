A fire was burning Friday in about five acres of brush in a wash in the Whittier Narrows area.

The fire was reported about 1:10 p.m. near Rosemead Boulevard and Gallatin Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County and Montebello fire departments were sent to the scene. No structures were threatened.