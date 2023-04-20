5 California Residents Win Combined $11M With Lottery Scratchers

The California Lottery announced several new winners who became millionaires with the Scratchers.

In Los Angeles County, Eugenio Anaya and Martin Ramirez each racked up $1 million. Anaya scored his jackpot after playing a Sparkling Riches Scratchers game purchased at a One Stop Liquor Whole Mart in Los Angeles. Ramirez, another top-prize winner, got his million dollars at the Chevron on East Huntington Drive in Monrovia playing "The Perfect Gift!"

Gabby Gonzales, a Chevron employee, said that this is the first time she has heard of anyone winning at their shop. “We do sell a lot of Scratchers. A lot of people say because we are nice, they like to play here,” Gonzalez explained. “After the $1 million ticket, more players have come in. I think the word spread. They think we are lucky.”

A player in Berkeley racked up $5 million while playing the "$5,000,000 Extreme." Lenora Watson purchased her winning ticket at SP Gas & Food Mart in Berkeley.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And finally, two players won $2 million each while playing "Instant Crossword Scratchers". Susana Corona purchased her winning ticket in Torrance at McCowan Liquor, and Miguel Ambriz bought his ticket at a Chevron on Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

In 1984 the California Lottery was created by voters to raise additional money for public schools across the state. Since its inception, the lottery has generated more than $41 billion for educational institutions ranging from kindergarten to universities.

If you feel that you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call the confidential California Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.