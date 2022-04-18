Hollywood

Five Injured After Crash Ends Brief Police Pursuit Through Hollywood

The pursuit began when Los Angeles Police Department officers ran the plates of a white Mercedes and the results showed that the car had been stolen.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were injured after a two-minute police chase early Monday morning ended in a crash between the suspect's car and two other vehicles, including a LADWP work truck.

A portion of Western Avenue and Franklin Street remained blocked off Monday around 6 a.m., as authorities investigated.

The chase began at Franklin and Highland Avenue, continuing for just over a mile and a half.

The pursuit began when Los Angeles Police Department officers ran the plates of a white Mercedes and the results showed that the car had been stolen.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m., when the Mercedes hit two vehicles including a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power work truck. The man driving that work truck appeared to be conscious and alert, despite the deployment of an airbag in the vehicle.

The LADWP has not yet responded to requests for comment on the condition of that employee.

After the impact, one man was seen running away from the totaled Mercedes SUV, with police following on foot. Officers caught up with the man and brought him into custody.

Police pursuit Apr 15

Standoff on Railroad Tracks Follows SUV Chase in Boyle Heights, Driver Arrested

Atwater Village Apr 15

Stolen Car Suspect Shot, Killed by Glendale Police After Pursuit Ends in Crash

Pursuit Apr 13

Pursuit Driver Nearly Hit by Cruiser, Leaps Into Canyon Country Bushes at Chase End

The LAPD confirmed there were two passengers in the SUV, one of them critically injured.

All passengers in the car were taken to the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, as many as five people were hurt during the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodCrashPolice pursuitLADWP
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us