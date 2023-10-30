Five injured after shooting, stabbing at Azusa Halloween party

A violent night in Azusa left five people injured when a Halloween party ended in a shooting and stabbing over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said four people were shot and one person was stabbed at a home on Banewell Avenue in Azusa. They said everyone who was injured in the violence is expected to be OK.

“All you hear are like fireworks in there and you hear people were shot and crying, ‘Help me, help me,’” Christian Mendez, cousin of one of the individuals who were stabbed, said.

Mendez said he rushed to the home after he heard his cousin was stabbed.

“And probably within like 30 seconds, you just hear shots fired and I just start running,” Mendez said. “And I just seen my homie shot and my cousin stabbed.”

Neighbors said most of the people at the party appeared to be under 25 years old.

A neighbor. who did not wish to disclose their identity said someone tried to hide in his backyard after the shooting.

“I was thinking I was going to have to kill somebody," the neighbor said. "Honestly, that’s what was going through my head because I have a family. And this guy, I don’t know if he was the shooter or what.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said four of the injured individuals are in stable condition. It is unclear how severe the fifth victim's injuries were.

No arrests have been made in the case.