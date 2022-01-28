Five Injured in Fiery South Los Angeles Crash

Five people were injured, two critically, in a fiery crash between a vehicle and a transit bus in South Los Angeles Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 8:05 p.m. in the area of 8225 S. Normandie Ave., five blocks north of Manchester Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The vehicle caught fire following the collision, leading the six bus riders to flee the area, the bus operator told authorities at the scene.

Two adults and two children were able to flee the vehicle before firefighters arrived to douse the flames. The two adults were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the children and the bus driver suffered lesser injuries, Humphrey said.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.