Five Injured in Northridge Apartment Fire

Five people were injured Saturday, including two seriously, from a fire that spread through a pair of apartments in Northridge, authorities said.

About 50 residents were displaced by the fire in the two 16-unit buildings, located next to each other, at Wilbur Avenue and Parthenia Street.

The fire consumed several large palm trees and the west side of one building, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Embers landed on the roof of the second building (to the east) and started a surface fire on the roof of the second building," he said, adding it took 81 firefighters to extinguish the fire in the trees, eight west-side apartment units, and on top of the second building.

The entire second building and the east side of the first building were protected, he said.

The fire was located about a mile from where other crews battled fire at a 24,000-square-foot, two-story apartment building in the 18900 block of West Parthenia Street.