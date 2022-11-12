drug overdose

Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills

Five individuals were rushed to the hospital for possible drug overdoses in Granada Hills Saturday morning.

By Staff Reports and City News Service

Getty Images

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When authorities arrived they found five individuals that were conscious and breathing.

Santa Rosa Nov 5

California Doctor Convicted After Patient Overdosed and Died

Fentanyl Overdose Oct 18

Anti-overdose Meds at Libraries? LA County Considers Plan to Curb Fentanyl Deaths

LAUSD Sep 22

LAUSD K-12 Schools to Be Equipped With Narcan Following Student Drug Overdoses

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, Prange said.

All the individuals were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police authorities are calling this incident a medical emergency.

There were no sign of drugs inside the apartment building.

This article tagged under:

drug overdoseLAFDGranada Hillsoverdose
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us