Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When authorities arrived they found five individuals that were conscious and breathing.

The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, Prange said.

All the individuals were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police authorities are calling this incident a medical emergency.

There were no sign of drugs inside the apartment building.