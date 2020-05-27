Five Shot Outside South LA Apartment Complex

Five people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night outside a South Los Angeles apartment complex.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Details about the victims' conditions were not immediately available.
The wounded men and women ranged in age from their mid-teens to early 20s, authorities said.
Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection near 119th Street and Berendo Avenue early Wednesday.
No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.
Investigators said they have not determined a motive.