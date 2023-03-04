San Pedro

 Five Wounded in San Pedro Shooting

By CNS

Five people were wounded Saturday evening in a San Pedro shooting.

The shooting was reported at 5:45 p.m. at Paseo Del Mar and Gaysby Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore. Three people were initially believed shot.

The wounded were taken to hospitals by paramedics, Moore said. Neither their descriptions nor their conditions were immediately available. 

The suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan, he said.

