Fix-It-Day to offer 38 underserved LA families free repairs to their car

Services include brake replacements, battery changes, tire repairs and oil changes

By Benjamin Papp

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 11: A detailed exterior view of the Petersen Automotive Museum structure is seen on May 11, 2016 in the Miracle Mile District of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Thirty-eight pre-selected SoCal families who depend on their vehicle for shelter will be provided free repairs as part of 2025’s ‘Fix-It-Day' on Sunday.

Of the 73,000 homeless individuals living in the greater Los Angeles area, an estimated 7% of them live inside their vehicle, making it a lifeline.

In a statement, Friday event organizers say they hope to provide a “ crucial intervention, ensuring that struggling families and individuals can keep their cars running, maintain their jobs and schooling and stay connected to essential services.”

“Reliable transportation is essential for economic stability,'' said Ray Drasnin, Fix-It Day's media coordinator. “A single breakdown can spiral into job loss and deeper financial hardship. This event is about preventing that.''

Event partners include Petersen Automotive Museum, Chris' Auto Service, automotive parts supplier CarParts.com, Safe Parking LA, mobile repairs company Wrench, oils and additives company Liqui Moly, The Lime Truck food catering, and Pacific Nexus.

Repairs will be done by a slew of volunteer mechanics. Services include brake replacements, battery changes, tire repairs and oil changes, all free of charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peterson.

Attendees will also receive a one-year membership to CarParts+, which provides roadside assistance and discounted service rates.

